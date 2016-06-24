- Home
Business
Penticton businesses rockin' for Fort McMurray residents
Don Degagne (left) from Okanagan Experiential Tourism hands over $1,518 to Red Cross representatives Lynne Napper and Dara Murphy with Barefoot Beach general manager Kerri-Lynn Grell (second from the right) and Skaha Beach Club restaurant owner Darren Bishop (far right).
The funds were raised at the Rockin’ the Beach concert held on June 10 with Barefoot Beach Resort and the Skaha Beach Club providing the stage/venue for free and proceeds of sales.
