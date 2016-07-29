Meyer Family Vineyards looking for tribute nominations

Meyer Family Vineyards is asking the public to nominate someone for their annual Tribute Series Chardonnay.

Each year, the Tribute Series Chardonnay is named after a western Canadian for an outstanding achievement in their field. Winery owners, Janice and Jak Meyer, donate $5,000 towards a not-for profit foundation, endowment, scholarship or charity of that person's choice as a way of encouraging or honouring the legacies of these Canadians.

For the 2014 Tribute Series, the Meyer’s honoured Jak’s mom and dad, Art and Viv Meyer. They donated a $5,000 bursary in their name to the Open Door Seniors Center in Calgary, an organization that the couple have tirelessly dedicated their time and energy to.

In the past the Meyer’s have recognized the following Canadians in previous vintages of our Tribute Series Chardonnay — 2013: Pat Quinn, 2012: Kelly Hrudey, 2011: Winnifred Mary Stewart, 2010 : Sonja Gaudet, 2009: Kenny McLean, 2008: Steve Yzerman, 2007: Bill Reid and in 2006: Emily Carr Institute of Art and Design

The 2015 vintage will be bottled this fall. Criteria to nominate someone includes having their permission, must be of legal drinking age in the province they reside in and be a western Canadian individual, not-for-profit foundation, organization or charity. A short summary of why the person is being nominated and an outline of their outstanding achievements or accomplishments to support the nomination.

A donation of $5,000 ($1,000 per year for five years) will be made to the not-for profit foundation, endowment, scholarship or charity of the selected nominee’s choice. The applicant whose nomination is selected will receive one case (12 bottles) of the 2015 Tribute Series Chardonnay upon release.

The submission criteria form can be found at www.mfvwines.com. Submissions must be sent via email to marketing@MFVwines.com and no later than Friday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.