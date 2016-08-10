New owners for South Okanagan ski resort Baldy

Revitalization work is being done at the South Okanagan ski resort Mount Baldy after the sale officially went through.

Owners have assumed full responsibility for the Mount Baldy assets and operation on behalf of a group of investors.

Joey O’Brien, managing director for Baldy Mountain Resort, is a passionate lifetime skier originally from Antigonish, Nova Scotia and now residing in Canmore, Alta. He is a second generation ski resort developer as he purchased his first resort in 1979, at the age of 19, from his father who started ski resorts back in 1949. O’Brien has found nothing more enjoyable to do since and has been tagged with the nickname “Snowy Joey.” Baldy Mountain Resort will be his third resort revitalization.

“While the remaining legal matters were being dealt with for the final closing, we have been busy preparing plans to implement with a running start once the closing was completed. Now we are here, and away we go,” said O’Brien. “We will be posting details of our activities and priorities on our website skibaldy.com regularly.”

G-Force Group, was appointed Receiver-Manager of Mount Baldy Ski Resort Corporation and related companies (“Receiver”) by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on December 19, 2014. The Receiver’s primary objective was to find a qualified buyer to acquire and operate the Mount Baldy Ski Resort.

“We are very pleased to announce that the Mount Baldy Resort is finally in the hands of a qualified purchaser who can begin to bring it back to full operation this year and lay a solid foundation for a thriving sustainable Resort for the community,” said Gary Powroznik, managing director of G-Force Group. “We truly hope that the new owners and management can forge a close working relationship with the communities the resort serves to fully capture Mount Baldy’s beauty and unique attributes so that it can reach its full potential for the enjoyment of all who can experience this. We sense from the many contacts we have made over the past two years that many people in the local communities are ready to help make this vision a true reality.”