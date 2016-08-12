Perseid meteor shower will light up the Penticton sky

A photograph of the 2013 Perseid meteor shower over Nevada. Experts are predicting this summer's event to be one of the best in recent years.

The much-anticipated Perseid meteor shower is being billed as one the best galactic light shows in years.

Experts are predicting at the height of the storm from Thursday to Saturday, as the earth passes through the debris-ridden orbit of the Swift-Tuttle comet as many as 200 “shooting stars” an hour may be visible as they brightly burn up in the atmosphere.

An added bonus this year is an earlier setting of the moon resulting in a darker sky making it much better to see the show.

Depending on the forecaster, weather conditions for the evening range from clear to partly cloudy.

One of the best locations to watch the stars come out, complete with enlightening commentary from research scientists, is the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in White Lake on Saturday.

One of those astronomers will be Ken Tapping.

“What was originally some totally invisible black lump of dirty ice leaves this great big wonderful trail millions of kilometres long lit up by the sun and that’s what we call a comet,” said Tapping, who also writes the Stargazing column for the Western News and other publications.

“It’s disintegrating stream of this debris moving at about 60 kilometres a second and we go right through it at 30 km/second every August.”

He added peoples’ fascination with the streaking lights shooting across the night sky is as old as life itself.

“From the cultural view I think anything happening in the heavens, and I deliberately use that word because when our ancestors were staring up into the sky noticed that things were very different up there from down here, people have always marvelled at that,” said Tapping. “Down here everything’s very unpredictable and very dangerous and up there hardly anything ever changes, everything just has its regular rhythm and so when something comes and breaks the rhythm it really, really changes things and people are usually scared.

“Comets were always seen as harbingers of disaster.