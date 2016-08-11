- Home
Community
Dairy Queen gets the scoop
It was Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen on Thursday and staff (from left to right) Yolanda Kost, Melissa Stark, Shelley Landmark and Annie Perrier were busy selling Blizzards.
All proceeds from the Blizzard sales went to the B.C. Children's Hospital. Last year the Penticton Dairy Queen raised $9,000 and was hoping to do as well or better this year.
