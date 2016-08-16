Penticton fall/winter recreation lineup to keep you moving

The Fall/Winter Recreation Guide is available online or you can find it in the Wednesday, Aug. 17 issue of the Western News.

It’s nearly time to move from the lake to the pool, from beach time to court time and floating the channel to channeling your energy at yoga.

Recreation Penticton’s Fall/Winter Recreation Guide is in Wednesday’s Penticton Western News. More than ever, you’ll find a great mix of programs, events, articles and information to keep you active and sweating long after the warm weather departs.

“This year’s program has really responded to the active lifestyles of every age of our residents” said Lori Mullin, city recreation and culture manager. “We’re proud to offer programs that are affordable and really fit busy family lives. This includes options for childcare to enable parents to stay active and a system of great discounts through Active Advantage.”

The city is offering a variety of sport, fitness and recreation programs for children, youth and adults. Tots and tykes can enjoy the Baby Bug and Jr. Bug programs as they work their way toward becoming a student of the city’s early learning centre, Bugaboo University.

Children and youth can register for mountain biking, drawing, ballet, or babysitter training — just to name a few. Adults can enjoy badminton, volleyball, basketball or pickleball during drop in sports times in the gymnasium, or sign up for one of our many Zumba, yoga, cardio or strength fitness classes.

Those keen to get back into the pool will find a wide variety of aquatic fitness programs for all abilities along with swimming lessons for kids of all ages. If dropping in is more your thing, check out our fall/winter pool schedule and stop by for a few laps, a hot tub, or a cruise down the waterslide.

McLaren Arena will also be busy this fall and winter for those who want to skate or play hockey. The upcoming season offers lots of public skating opportunities and preschool and school age skating lessons. Register for lessons as soon as possible as they tend to fill up quickly and be sure to visit us on Sept. 28, Nov. 2 and Jan. 18 for a chance to skate with the Penticton Vees.

“We have awesome facilities here in Penticton and I think we’ve done a great job of creating programs that maximize the use of every space — there is truly something for everyone here,” said Mayor Andrew Jakubeit.

The recreation guide is available online now (penticton.ca/recguide) and in hard copy in this issue of the Penticton Western News. Register for programs by visiting 325 Power St. or calling 250-490-2426 or through the online registration system on the city website.

If interested in discounts on memberships and programs contact the community centre reception to learn how to get the Active Advantage. Childminding is available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday to Thursday 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.