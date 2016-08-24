- Home
Community
Valley First staff put money where the food is
In July, the Valley First Credit Union staff at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre genrously contributed $2122.50 to the Salvation Army Penticton Community Food Bank. From left to right Heather Seminiuk, Mary Jacyna, Sheila Peterson, Patricia Roberts, Nicole Friesen, Judy Elphick, Denise Howell, and Michael Hindson.
In July, the Valley First staff at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre genrously contributed $2,122.50 to the Salvation Army Penticton Community Food Bank.
