Appreciation day slated for Skaha Bluffs Park Watch volunteers

Ryan Ausbrook and his faithful companion Captain keep watch at the parking lot of the Skaha Bluffs. There have been zero thefts or vehicle break-ins reported since the start of the Skaha Bluffs ParkWatch program this year. - Dale Boyd/Penticton Western News
After a rise in thefts at one of Canada’s premier climbing destinations last year, the Skaha Bluffs Park Watch is reporting zero thefts from vehicles and is ready to celebrate.

Park Watch is hosting an appreciation day for those in the community who have supported the program.

A raffle is taking place Sept. 3 at the Bluffs around noon with contributions from local businesses including Skaha Rock Adventures, Hoodoo Adventures, True Outdoors, the Climbers Access Society of B.C. (CASBC), Starbucks and more.

The raffle is $2 per ticket or three for $5. Prizes include climbing ropes, draws and a guiding service. Park Watch directors and park monitors are set to attend and invitations have been sent out to MLA Dan Ashton, Penticton Mayor Andrew Jakubeit, the Penticton RCMP and Parks BC.

For more information visit www.skahabluffsparkwatch.com.

 

