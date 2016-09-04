Morning at the Penticton Farmers' Market

At the Penticton Farmers' Market you can find farm fresh veggies and fruits, eggs, honey, baking, preserves and handmade crafts, all grown or produced in the South Okanagan, all vendors bake or grow everything they bring to the market.

From Saturday, Sept. 10 to Oct. 29 the market will be shifting from its traditional location in the 100 block of Main Street to the 500 and 600 blocks of Main, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate reconstruction of the street.

Read more: Penticton Farmers' Market moving in September