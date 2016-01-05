Cops for Kids Ride arrives in Penticton

RCMP members will be cycling into Penticton as part of the Cops For Kids ride on Sept. 9.

RCMP from the South East District are cycling into Penticton on Sept. 9 as part of the annual Cops for Kids ride.

The 2016 ride takes the team across the south eastern corner of B.C., to raise awareness and essential funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

Money raised from this event fund specific items required by children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis. Riders will stop in Penticton on Sept. 9, 3 p.m. at LocoLanding Adventure Park where they’ll be greeted by supporters, local dignitaries and families who benefit from their fundraising efforts. Members of the public are encouraged to come meet the team during their stop to help cheer them on their journey.

“(Riders) each raised a minimum of $2,000 through various fundraising efforts in their own community,” said ride captain Julio Krenz. “During the ride, local community groups, restaurants, and hotels generously extend their hospitality to our team. Saving on these costs allows us to put all of our efforts towards the children, keeping our costs low.”

A total of 28 riders and seven support people from RCMP and supporting enforcement agencies within South East District will embark on the ride that takes them around the South Okanagan to the Kootenays and back through Kamloops and ending where they started the ride in Kelowna.

During their 10-day fundraising journey, Cops for Kids riders will cycle into 18 different communities across South Eastern British Columbia, facing some challenging terrain and possible inclement weather conditions along the way. The route includes the assent and decent of two mountain passes — Anarchist Mountain and the Paulson summit.

According to the organizers, these encounters will remind each rider of the challenges that some children, the Cops for Kids Little Ambassadors, face on a daily basis and it will serve to keep them focused to complete their journey to help better the lives of these children.

Along their route, the Little Ambassadors who benefit from fundraising will meet with the team in each community.

For President Gail Harrison, it’s these little faces that serve as a reminder of the reason behind their journey.

“We’re seeing families in tough situations when tragedy strikes their family. A family can’t plan for a crisis, so it’s important that Cops for Kids can be there financially when they need us most,” said Harrison.

To follow the team along their journey or to make a donation visit www.copsforkids.org.