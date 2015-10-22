Sirens for life at Penticton blood donor clinic

Aeson Moen with his parents Aaron and Ana at the Penticton Regional Airport in 2014. The family will be at a special blood donor clinic Sept. 7 at the Penticton Senior's Drop-In Centre.

Aaron and Ana Moen, and in particular, their three-year-old son Aeson, know first hand the importance of donating blood.

That’s because every month during his treatment since he was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, the young boy required multiple blood transfusions.

October will mark the boy’s second year of remission and Wednesday (Sept. 7) afternoon the family will be at the special Sirens for Life Canadian Blood Services clinic at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre.

“I had always wanted to donate blood but I guess it was never a priority until my son needed it and that’s when I realized just how important it is,” said Aaron. “While he was getting treatment we made a lot of close friends from all over the province who were going through the same thing so you really see the need.

“But it’s not only for kids, it’s for anyone who is going through something like an accident or other situation where they require this service.”

Emergency service workers often see the need for blood first hand, and because of that many will be donating in uniform at the Sirens for Life clinic.

Canadian Blood Services, which manages the national supply of blood, blood products and stem cells (excluding Quebec) is also inviting the public to join in making donations.

In addition to Wednesday clinic, two others are planned at the drop-in centre on Thursday and Friday and the public is being urged to take part.

Preregistration is required and appointments can be booked by calling 1-888-236-6283.

The drop-in centre is located at 2965 South Main Street.