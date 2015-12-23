Penticton book creator is inspiring hope

Warren 'Whitey' Bernard and Gary Doi with the latest publication In the Moment, a book of inspirational stories and photos compiled by Doi. Bernard is one of the contributors to this fourth in a series.

Gary Doi was born and raised on hope.

That’s because growing up the youngest of 10 children in an Interior Japanese internment camp, his family had very little else.

“I remember my mother, when I was just a kid we lived in this house that didn’t have electricity, didn’t having plumbing or hot water and she would say, ‘we don’t have much, but we have each other and if we work hard and we have a good attitude we can have a good future,’” said Doi. “So she said that in different ways and in different times and that stuck with me.”

Doi was born in the family’s wooden shack on a bitterly cold Christmas Eve morning in 1949, the doctor was worried his 43-year-old mother might not survive.

But both did and his life of learning began.

After retiring in 2009 from the Okanagan Skaha School District Doi thought of a way to inspire others.

What began as a blog where people could send inspirational stories and photos eventually turned into a four-book series, the latest, In the Moment just being released.

Like the others, the publication contains stories and pictures by people from around the world with the proceeds going to charity, in this case, the Children’s Wish.

Not all of the stories in the books are of major importance and may not be newsworthy, but are noteworthy nonetheless.

“These small moments catch you by surprise injecting wonder and awe into your day and they challenge you to become open, mindful and curious,” said Doi. “I want people to look at these books and somewhere inside themselves find their own little bit of inspiration and hope.”

Local contributors in the recent publication include, Doi, Warren “Whitey" Bernard (formerly of Summerland) Ivan McLelland and Scott Austin. (read more on Bernard's story: Iconic photo floods memories for Summerland man)

Doi was especially grateful to the 26 community sponsors who are named in the book.

There will be a special book signing Sept. 10 at GardenWorks Penticton which will include Doi, Austin and McLelland.

Books are available at Coles (Penticton) Dragon’s Den and the Penticton Art Gallery.