- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
Blood abounds at clinic
Three-year-old Aeson Moen was in good company with Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson (left) Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth of the Penticton RCMP and Glenda Forbes of the BC Ambulance Service.
The first of a three-day blood donor clinic was Wednesday put on by the Canadian Blood Services at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre as part of the current Sirens for Life campaign. Aeson received multiple transfusions during his previous cancer treatments and is currently in remission. As part of the campaign emergency service workers will be doing their part by giving blood and the public was encouraged to do the same.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.