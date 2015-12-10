- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
Okanagan stewardship program looking for volunteers
Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship volunteers help with habitat restoration planting at Crush Pad Winery in Summerland.
Ready, Set, Dig.
Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship (OSS) has partnered with TD Friends of the Environment Foundation and the City of Penticton for the seventh annual TD Tree Days taking place Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers are invited to help plant over 550 shrubs at Riverside Park, located on the west side of Riverside Drive in Penticton. The park contains essential wetland habitat, home to several species of birds and amphibians, many of them at-risk. Wetlands also help control flooding and provide water filtration. With 85 per cent of the Okanagan’s wetlands already lost, restoration and protection of our remaining wetlands is critical.
To register go to www.tdtreedays.com and follow the links.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.