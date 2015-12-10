Okanagan stewardship program looking for volunteers

Ready, Set, Dig.

Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship (OSS) has partnered with TD Friends of the Environment Foundation and the City of Penticton for the seventh annual TD Tree Days taking place Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers are invited to help plant over 550 shrubs at Riverside Park, located on the west side of Riverside Drive in Penticton. The park contains essential wetland habitat, home to several species of birds and amphibians, many of them at-risk. Wetlands also help control flooding and provide water filtration. With 85 per cent of the Okanagan’s wetlands already lost, restoration and protection of our remaining wetlands is critical.

To register go to www.tdtreedays.com and follow the links.