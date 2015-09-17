Paws for a Cause gears up for Penticton event

Branch manager Carolyn Hawkins of the South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA with 11-year-old Checkers as they prepare for this Sunday's annual Paws for the Cause fundraiser at Okanagan Lake Park. Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by the walk at 11 a.m. The annual event is a critical part of the organization's money-raising events to continue to do the work to save animals in this region.

Fighting animal cruelty is as easy as a walk in the park and Penticton animal lovers will being doing just that on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Registration is still open for the annual Scotiabank & BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk, which is being hosted in 30 B.C. communities throughout September and October – by visiting www.spca.bc.ca/pentictonwalk.

The annual walk, benefitting the South Okanagan/Similkameen, will be held at Okanagan Lake Park on Sept. 11. Registration opens at 10 a.m. with the walk starting at 11 a.m. Participants will be able to enjoy great food, great fun, a bouncy castle for kids, many interesting vendors and a walk along the beach.

Generously supported by local sponsors, Quality Greens, Okanagan Pet Cremation, BDO, Nufloors, See Ya Later Ranch, and Skaha Ford, the event brings animal lovers and their furry friends together for a great time as well as a fantastic cause.

“This is the largest single event to raise funds to fight animal cruelty in British Columbia,” said Krista Constantineau, BC SPCA manager of fundraising events. “We are overwhelmed by the participation each year – it’s so great to see thousands of people come together across the province to help B.C.’s most vulnerable animals. Our amazing supporters not only raise essential funds, the events are tons of fun for two-legged and four-legged participants.”