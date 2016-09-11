- Home
Video: Four-legged friends walk for a cause
The BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk helped raise funds for the South Okanagan/Similkameen SPCA as Penticton dog lovers joined thousands across the province in the fundraiser walk.
