Syilx Salmon Feast celebration in Okanagan Falls

Chantelle Desjarlais helps her daughter Elizabeth Mitchell with her fishing techniques at a kids station at the 2015 Okanagan Nation Salmon Festival at sx̌ʷəx̌ʷnitkʷ Provincial Park in Okanagan Falls

The 2016 Salmon Feast is a three-day event to carry on important traditions, customs and the language of the Syilx people.

From Sept. 16 to 18 multiple activities will take place in Okanagan Falls at the provincial park including traditional performances and ceremonies, a canoe paddle, stick game tournament and on Sunday a salmon feast and ceremony to honour the sacredness of the river.

The feast will also highlight the successful return on the Okanagan sockeye salmon to the Okanagan region in 2016.

After the devastation of the 2015 Okanagan sockeye run, the return of the fish provides food security to Okanagan Nation member communities said the Okanagan Nation Alliance event planners.

The annual Salmon Feast aims to raise the importance of habitat protection and rehabilitation of local ecosystems, watersheds and to renew connections and relationships between all residents of the region with water and fish.