Penticton businesses team up for good deed

ACT OF KINDNESS — Haven Hill residents, including Rose Scheichuk (middle), were surprised with bouquets of flowers courtesy of LocoLanding Adventure Park who partnered with Home Hardware for the vases and the Penticton Western News, represented by publisher Shannon Simpson (far right), for delivery on Thursday afternoon.

The idea stemmed from Tracey Badger (left) who approached LocoLanding owner Diana Stirling (second from left) to cut a bouquet of flowers from the park as they are now closed for the season. Not wanting the full bloom flowers to go to waste, they decided to do a good deed and hand them out at varous locations around the city. Also helping deliver the flowers to the Moog and Friends Hospice House, three other retirement homes and some schools were Julia Stirling (back left) and Holly Badger (back right).