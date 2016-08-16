- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Entertainment
Loverboy Rocks the Lake in Kelowna
Jennifer Smith/Black Press
Penticton Secondary graduate Mike Reno leads Loverboy on stage alongside guitarist Paul Dean and drummer Mike Frenette (both formerly of Streetheart) during Rock the Lake Friday at Kelowna's Prospera Place.
Opening acts for the festival were Kick Ax, Prism and Loverboy. Some of the other artists that performed included Jerry Doucette, Lee Aaron and Trooper.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.