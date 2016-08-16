Loverboy Rocks the Lake in Kelowna

Jennifer Smith/Black Press

Penticton Secondary graduate Mike Reno leads Loverboy on stage alongside guitarist Paul Dean and drummer Mike Frenette (both formerly of Streetheart) during Rock the Lake Friday at Kelowna's Prospera Place.

Opening acts for the festival were Kick Ax, Prism and Loverboy. Some of the other artists that performed included Jerry Doucette, Lee Aaron and Trooper.