TGIF: Penticton concerts and event listings

Concerts

Aug. 26 — Naomi Shore and Lindsay Pratt bring their duo Twin Peaks to Medici’s Gelateria and Coffee House on Fairview Road in Oliver. Tickets $25.

Aug. 26 — Lowell Friesen is live at the 557 Artist Block.

Aug. 26 — Deanna Knight and the Hot Club of Mars play the Dream Café. Tickets $24.

Aug. 27 — Brent Parkin brings the blues to the Dream Café with no cover charge.

Aug. 31 — Orange Soul Society, an upbeat groovy group from Penticton, play Cannery Brewing Co. Cover is $10.

Aug. 31 — Shakura S’Aida returns to Penticton at the Dream Café. Tickets $30.

Aug. 31 — Rob Thomas comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Sept. 1 — Colin Sick and the Late For Works with Spaceport Union play the Elite.

Sept. 1 — Sapphire Empire come to the 557 Artist Block with guests Lakeman.

Sept. 2 and 3 — Legendary blues man Jim Byrnes returns to the Dream Café.

Sept. 9 — St. Saviour’s Anglican Church presents the folk/bluegrasss stylings of the Great Plains in concert. Tickets $15 available at the Dragon’s Den.

Sept. 10 — San Felix play the Elite with guests The Contacts.

Events

Aug. 13 to Sept. 11 — Behind the Lines: Contemporary Art from Syria continues at the Penticton Art Gallery.

Aug. 13 to Sept. 11 — Judith Foster: The Consul continues at the Penticton Art Gallery.

Aug. 13 to Sept. 11 — Kurt Hutterli: The Museum of Unknown Civilizations continues at the Penticton Art Gallery.

Sept. 1 to 3 — The Marginal Arts Festival in Summerland features arts workshops and concerts.

Sept. 8 — Pecha Kucha Penticton presents Why Here? with speakers reflecting on what brought them to the Okanagan. Starts 6 p.m. at Cannery Brewing Co.

Sept. 9 — The Great Grape Lake Stomp at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Spectators free, teams register for $70 each.

Sept. 9 to 11 — Home As Monastery, an interactive exhibit by Cougar and Wolf Design comes to the 557 Artist Block.

Sept. 10 — Larry Liss joins art lovers at the Front Street Gallery for the opening of his show from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 20 — Banff Mountain Film Fest World tour, screening in Penticton at 7pm at the Cleland Theatre on. Presented by Nickel Plate Nordic Ski Club. Tickets $25 available at The Bike Barn and Peach City Runners.

Sept. 21 — Learn to social dance to beautiful Celtic music at the Shatford Centre 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $10 to drop in.

Sept. 23 to Oct. 6 — Eleanor Kingston brings her artwork to the Front Street Gallery with Kingston attending the opening on Sept. 23.