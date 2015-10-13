Emerson Drive coming to the Mule

Emerson Drive comes to the Mule on Martin on Sept. 22.

For well over a decade, Emerson Drive has been a staple in the country music community, known for being a band to crank out the hits, deliver electrifying stage shows and wow audiences all across North America. During their evolving career, the Canadian band has scored numerous hits including “I Should Be Sleeping,” “Fall Into Me,” “Last One Standing” and their emotional, chart-topping Grammy nominated ballad, “Moments.”

Emerson released their latest EP Tilt A Whirl last year, which debuted No. 1 on the Canadian country charts, and charted the bands 20th Top 10 hit in Canada with Who We Are.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 2 at www.ticketweb.ca, The Grooveyard in Penticton and also at The Mule Concert House.