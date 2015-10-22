Speakers to answer why the Okanagan?

The 557 Artist Block is bringing Pecha Kucha Penticton Volume Five to the Cannery.

Originally hosted at the Artist Block, this event has now outgrown the small gallery space and will be hosted at Cannery Brewing on Sept. 8. The theme “Why Here?” investigates what brings people to the Okanagan and how their activities affect change.

PechaKucha, which means chit-chat in Japanese, was devised in Tokyo in 2003 as an event for designers to meet, network and show their work in public. The presentation format is based on a simple idea: 20 images over 20 seconds. Presenters are given six minutes and 40 seconds to explain their ideas or share their work before the next presenter takes the stage.

The event is organized by Skyler Punnett, Katie Harris and Vaelei Walkden-Brown

The range of speakers set to present at the fifth volume of Pecha Kucha Penticton include: Dan Walton (Journalist, Photographer), Hayley Bowie (The Rocky Bean Co.), Howie Richardson (Biologist), Ian MacDonald (Liquidity Winery), Jen Vincent (Cowork Penticton), Lyndie Hill (Hoodoo Adventures), Nic Vincent (Cowork Penticton), Patt Dyck (Cannery Brewing), Peter Wolf (Artist, Builder), Rylee McKinley (Youth Activist) and Vaelei Walkden-Brown (557 Artist Block)

Local music aficionado Tenacious T will be in house making the music happen. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first presentation is at 7 p.m.

Early bird tickets are $10, available online at pknpenvol5.peatix.com and at the 557 Artist Block or Cowork Penticton. Tickets are $15 at the door.