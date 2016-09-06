The Trews bring Time Capsule to the Mule

The Trews are digging up the past and looking to the future.

The Canadian rock band are touring their new album Time Capsule, bringing the fresh sounds to the Mule on Martin Nov. 11.

The Trews latest album, Time Capsule, available Sept. 9. The 20-song album brings back 16 of the band’s biggest hits including Not Ready To Go, So She’s Leaving and Highway of Heroes — also bringing out some fresh recordings including Beautiful and Tragic, Lotta Work/Little Love, Sing Your Heart Out and Chinese Kites.

The band is again partnering with PledgeMusic for album presages, the campaign features a number of experiences, merchandise, rarities and a B-sides album.

“Even though we’ve been around for a while, we’re still competitive,” said Colin MacDonald, founding member, vocalist and guitarist, in a press release. “We still feel like we have something to prove, and I think that’s kept The Trews going for so long. We’re always looking ahead in the distance and wondering how to get there. I don’t think it’s ever going to stop.”

The group formed in the late ‘90s out of Antigonish, N.S. prior to relocating to Toronto and becoming one of Canada’s most successful rock bands of the past decade with 16 Top 10 rock radio singles, two gold-certified albums and multiple awards.

Tickets to see The Trews at the Mule go on sale Sept. 16 at The Graveyard, The Mule and at www.ticketweb.ca.