Penticton Jazz Festival wraps up 20th year

  • by  BC
  • posted Sep 11, 2016 at 7:00 PM

The 20th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival wrapped up Sept. 11 after three days of some of the best jazz and fun you could ask for. Over $2,000 was raised during the Sunday morning gospel session alone, benefiting music programs at local schools

