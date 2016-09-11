- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Entertainment
Penticton Jazz Festival wraps up 20th year
The 20th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival wrapped up Sept. 11 after three days of some of the best jazz and fun you could ask for. Over $2,000 was raised during the Sunday morning gospel session alone, benefiting music programs at local schools
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.