Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular returns to SOEC

  • by  Staff Writer - Penticton Western News
  • posted Sep 12, 2016 at 8:00 AM
Cirque Musica returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre Dec. 4. - File photo
Cirque Musica returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre Dec. 4.
— image credit: File photo

The Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is returning to the South Okanagan Events Centre this holiday season.

The performance returns Dec. 4 featuring the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO).

The family holiday event features the cast of Cirque Musica together with all-time favorite holiday songs performed by the OSO. Cirque Musica is a concert and visual experience where audiences journey into a world of high-flying adventure with acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer.

Cirque Musica is set to feature music performed by the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra. The inclusion of the live orchestra will bring holiday classics alive on stage. The Okanagan Symphony is the third largest professional Symphony Orchestra in British Columbia, and has entertained residents of the Okanagan Valley and visitors from around the globe with symphonic music since 1960.

Tickets for Cirque Musica are $75, $55, $45 and children (12 and under) receive $5.00 off $45 and $55 priced tickets, plus applicable fees. There is a special group rate for groups of 10 or more. Call 250-490-2146 for more details.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box office at the SOEC, by calling 1-877-763-2849 or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.  For more information, visit: www.CirqueMusica.com.

 

 

