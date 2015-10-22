Video: Billy Bob Thornton's band prefers Western Canada

Billy Bob Thornton brought his southern-rock, modbilly band The Boxmasters to the Mule on Martin on Sept. 11 and cheekily let it slide that they prefer the Western Canada over the east.

Between songs Thornton chatted with the crowd and shook some hands, stating that he hopes to develop the same type of fans in Canada as the band has in the southern U.S.

"We've got a really good cult following (in the south) and our aim is to do the same thing in Canada," Thornton told the crowd at the Mule. "We're a little more fond of Western Canada than we are of Eastern Canada."

"It's not some 'hello Cleveland' thing,'" Thornton added.

Check out photos of the concert in the Sept. 14 edition of the Western News.