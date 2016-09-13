- Home
Photos: The Boxmasters with Billy Bob Thornton
Actor and musician Billy Bob Thornton brought his band The Boxmasters and their souther rock, modbilly stylings to the Mule on Martin in Penticton on Sept. 11.
