Canadian premiere gets Bearings in Penticton

The cast of Bearings is ready to premiere the play in front of playwright Colleen Curran in Penticton from Sept. 15 to 17.

A Canadian theatre debut is getting its Bearings in Penticton.

The Shatford Players are hosting a fundraiser for the Oasis United Church with the first performance of the Colleen Curran’s Bearings in the country.

The comedy centres on two hikers (Cleo, played by Cheryl Gill and Chad played by Neil Ritcey) who get lost in the Canadian north and come across a cabin owned by “crazy” Nellie (Kim Russell). The two find themselves in a harrowing situation looking to find their way back as the stakes get raised.

“It’s a murder mystery, but it’s done in an extremely funny way that I don’t think anybody is going to be upset,” said director Judi Ritcey.

Ken James makes his Shatford Players debut as Brian Boru, the titular Black Bear, and Colin McKenzie plays Ranger Jeremiah Mayo.

Canadian playwright Curran is attending each performance and will have a meet and greet after each show as well as discussing the writing of the play.

The connection was made last year as the Shatford Players, named for the Shatford Centre, were formed by Judi.

A friend of the Shatford Centre knew Curran and the players decided to perform another one of her plays, Cakewalk, last year as a fundraiser as well. Curran was in attendance at Cakewalk performances as well.

“She’s a great help, she’s crazy as a coot, just a really nice lady,” Judi said. “It’s my understanding this is the Canadian premiere there was one performance in New York.”