Kitchen Stove Films: Love and Friendship

  • by  Staff Writer - Penticton Western News
  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 10:00 AM

The Kitchen Stove Film Series returns, starting off this season with Love and Friendship.

In 18th century England, the widowed Lady Susan Vernon attempts to solver her financial problem s by landing a wealthy husband during a visit to her in-laws. However, her scheming is complicated by the sudden appearance of her teenage daughter Frederica, and soon the tow women are caught up in a love rectangle with a courier and suitor who’s as rich as he is stupid. The film stars Kate Beckinsale, Chloe Seventy, Xavier Samuel and was directed by Whit Stillman.

Tickets are sold at the Penticton Art Gallery and the Book Shop, 242 Main St. (250-492-6661).

All the films are screened at the Landmark 7 Cinema on Winnipeg Street. Series tickets are $38 for art gallery members and students and $44 for non-members and get you access to four incredible films. Pre-purchased single tickets are $13 each.

 

