Vinyl Fest ready to spin in Penticton

Vinyl lovers rejoice.

The Okanagan Vinyl Fest annual record fair is ready to spin some tunes and talk everything vinyl on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The event is a major fundrasier for CFUZ (Peach City Community Radio) and puts many audio lovers in touch with the medium that they love.

This fifth anniversary year will feature 34 enthusiastic and knowledgeable vinyl vendors – most of whom have attended since year one. The event has grown over the years and now takes place in the Great Hall at the Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre on South Main Street.

In addition to the vinyl vendors, Rick Johnson’s Woodwork and Perch Travelling Boutique will be on site with unique items for sale and hungry shoppers will be able to visit the Stoked Embers Pizza truck and Saint Germain Café who are sticking around all day.

New and used audio gear will be available for every budget – thanks to the Hi-Fi Attic out of Vernon, London Drugs Penticton and the Peach City Radio donations table.

Whether you need a speaker upgrade, a starter turntable or to fill out your existing audio system there will be many options in the room.

Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Vinyl Starter Pack consisting of a brand new ProJect Debut Carbon turntable with accessories and gift certificates to purchase vinyl at The Grooveyard in Penticton and Mr. Milkcrate in Kelowna.

Back again is the signature ‘Winyl Auction’ – a silent auction pairing vintage vinyl with grape vintages from across Canada. Thanks to a generous donation of wine through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, there will be several bottles with accompanying music to bid on.

Volunteers will be spinning vinyl on stage throughout the day, and hosts will also be highlighting event sponsors and some of the vendors in the room. The whole show is streamed live on www.peachcityradio.org so listeners can tune in from anywhere. All attendees will be eligible to win tickets to see Slayer, Anthrax and Death Angel at the South Okanagan Events Centre in October. The festival would not be possible without many great local vinyl-loving sponsors including Burger 55, London Drugs, Culmina Family Estate Winery, Iron Turtle Services and Firehall Brewery.

Admission to the event is $2, doors are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a special $5 early bird hour from 9 to 10 a.m. for those who need that first look. All proceeds from the event will help Peach City Radio bring community radio to the FM airwaves of Penticton. For more information, contact info@peachcityradio.org.