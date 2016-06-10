Kelowna Art Gallery summer classes for teens

A stimulating series of art classes geared specifically for teens returns to the Kelowna Art Gallery this summer.

The Friday for Teens Art Series is just one of the classes offered. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday, beginning July 15 and through to August 19 (no class on August 5).

Taught by Jim Elwood, participants can expect to develop drawing, painting, mixed media, and printmaking skills as well as self-expression.

Open to beginners and to those with intermediate skills, each week a different theme will be explored including Everything in Ink, Block Printing, More than Watercolour, Portraits (people and animals), and Wildlife Drawing.

The cost for each class is $70, or $55 for members of the Kelowna Art Gallery. An option to attend the entire five-week series of classes is also available.

A full listing and description of available classes can be found on KAG’s website. For more information or to register, please contact the Gallery at 250-762-2226.