Summerland Legion hosts Canada Day activities
Summerland will celebrate Canada Day with events in Memorial Park on Friday, July 1.
The day will begin with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m., an official ceremony will begin with a flag raising ceremony. A short presentation will follow, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the tragedy at Beaumont-Hamel.
A barbecue, Canada Day cake and ice cream will follow the ceremony.
Sparkle and Canada flag tattoos, Canadian flags and pins, as well as Forget-Me-Not pins are also available free for attendees.
Traditional picnic games for children, face painting and other activities will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. These events are coordinated by the Summerland Girl Guides.
This year, activities will also include a bouncy castle for children.
Summerland’s Canada Day events are organized by the Summerland Legion. Donations to defray the cost of this event are accepted.
A complete schedule is available online at www.summerlandlegion.ca.