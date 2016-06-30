Summerland Legion hosts Canada Day activities

Summerland will celebrate Canada Day with events in Memorial Park on Friday, July 1.

The day will begin with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

At 11 a.m., an official ceremony will begin with a flag raising ceremony. A short presentation will follow, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the tragedy at Beaumont-Hamel.

A barbecue, Canada Day cake and ice cream will follow the ceremony.

Sparkle and Canada flag tattoos, Canadian flags and pins, as well as Forget-Me-Not pins are also available free for attendees.

Traditional picnic games for children, face painting and other activities will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. These events are coordinated by the Summerland Girl Guides.

This year, activities will also include a bouncy castle for children.

Summerland’s Canada Day events are organized by the Summerland Legion. Donations to defray the cost of this event are accepted.

A complete schedule is available online at www.summerlandlegion.ca.