Alleged shooting heading to trial next year

Police speak with a man outside the residence on Lindsay Road where a shooting took place Monday night. One man is in custody and another is in the hospital with gunshot wounds according to RCMP. - Penticton Western News file photo
A man is heading to trial next year after allegedly shooting his roommate in a residence on Lindsay Road last summer.

Matthew James Cameron, who was 31 at the time of the alleged incident, is facing charges of attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated assault in relation to an incident on July 13, 2015 where police were called around 10:30 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Cameron’s roommate, Kyle Miller, was also 31 years old at the time of the incident.(Read more here: Two injured in shooting)

A hearing in Penticton on Aug. 22 set the judge and jury trial for June 5, 2017 in Penticton Supreme Court.

Cameron was released on bail July 17, 2015 with a $25,000 recognizance and a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and an order restricting him from possessing firearms.

