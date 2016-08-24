Penticton man missing

Penticton man Dan Ross is missing.

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Penticton man.

Dan Ross was last seen Aug. 3. Ross is a 32-year-old caucasian male, six foot one inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a white T-shirt and white running shoes.

Police said in a press release they are very concerned for Ross’ health and well-being. Friends and family have reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact this long.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Ross is urged to call the Penticton RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.