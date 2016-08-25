MP Cannings rolling through the riding

Richard Cannings, South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP, at the beginning of his Ride the Riding tour, Cannings will cycle through the riding meeting with constituents and highlighting the importance of the trails to the South Okanagan-West Kootenay, returning to Penticton on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

South Okanagan –West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings is cycling his way across the riding.

Cannings decided a bicycle trip through the riding would give him a unique and personal perspective of the people, the environment, the businesses and industries that make up the riding.

“The trails are an important attraction for tourism and a key economic driver for many small communities throughout the riding,” Cannings said. “I enjoy riding these rail trails myself, and one of the reasons for this cycle trip is to highlight their importance to the riding.”

The tour will use a combination of rail trails and highways, and started in Nakusp on Aug. 24, it ends in Penticton on Aug. 30.

Cannings invites people to ride sections of trails with him as he travels from community to community, and has scheduled numerous coffee and meal breaks at various points where the public could meet him to share their concerns, ideas and suggestions for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay.

Cannings has an event planned in Penticton after his arrival from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Skaha Park by the Rotary Pavilion. A community barbecue will act as a fundraiser to support the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

“We all know how important the new hospital tower will be to our community,” said Cannings. “It’s good to see that building has begun, however, the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has set a fundraising goal of $20 million to purchase equipment and furnish rooms. We’d like to help raise some of those funds.”

Save-On Foods and Boyd Autobody has partnered with Cannings for the barbecue by donation.

Cannings has also scheduled two more town hall discussions in South Okanagan – West Kootenay in September, seeking views and ideas from area residents on electoral reform as part of the government’s consultations on that issue.

“I’ve heard from a lot of constituents already about electoral reform and it is clearly a very important issue to Canadians. So I am happy to host these events in our riding and give everyone a chance to come out and be heard,” said Cannings. “I will take the voices of South Okanagan-West Kootenay back to Ottawa to be heard in this important, once-in-a-generation debate that will start in the fall.”

The Penticton town hall meeting will take place on Sept. 12 at the Penticton Library Auditorium from 7 to 9 p.m.

For those unable to attend in person who would still like to be part of these important conversations, Cannings encourages them to send their views and ideas by email to Richard.Cannings@parl.gc.ca or by mail (Richard Cannings MP, House of Commons, Ottawa, ON, K1A 0A6; no postage necessary).

Community input provided at these meetings will be forwarded to both the Minister of Democratic Reform and to the Special Committee on Electoral Reform for their due consideration. If residents have any questions regarding any of these town hall meetings, they are invited to contact any of Mr. Cannings’ constituency offices in Penticton (250-770-4480) or Castlegar or (250-365-2792)