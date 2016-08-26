Penticton Lakeside Resort expansion still on track

Work is continuing on the expansion of the Penticton Lakeside Resort. When completed the project will include new convention faculties.

David Prystay says expansion to the Penticton Lakeside Resort is on budget and on schedule, but they are still working on long-term plans.

“It will be open on schedule for June of 2017,” said Prystay, general manager of the hotel.

When it opens, the six-storey, all wood construction expansion will add 70 units to the Lakeside’s current inventory of 203.

In June, Prystay announced that the resort was also hoping to build a 20-storey tower next to the resort when the casino moves out in May 2017, as part of a previously announced plan to convert that space into a state of the art convention centre.

Prystay said they haven’t put their proposed tower before the City of Penticton yet, and was withholding comment until that occurred.

“That convention space is 100 per cent, everything else is up in the air. It all depends whether we will go ahead with the tower,” said Prystay, explaining they are still doing planning and research.

The resort is doing well, he said, and he is expecting good results from this year’s Challenge Penticton, and the International Triathlon Union World Championships next year.

“It’s awesome, it’s really good for the community,” said Prystay. “I am glad Michael Brown stepped up to the plate with that concept for this year and for next year with the worlds.”