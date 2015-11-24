Penticton Farmers' Market moving in September

The Penticton Farmers' Market is moving to the 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street from Sept. 10 to Oct. 29.

The Penticton Farmers’ Market is packing up and moving locations.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 10 through to Saturday, Oct. 29, the market will set up in the 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The City of Penticton is starting revitalization construction in the 100 block after the Labour Day weekend, so we’ve been asked to relocate for the rest of the season,” said market manager Erin Trainer. “We considered several locations but chose the 500 and 600 blocks because there’s plenty of room for everyone and parking nearby at Pen High. In addition, many of the businesses are excited to have us.”

Customers can expect to find all of the market's regular vendors including farmers, crafters, prepared-food and liquor vendors. The businesses in the 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street have also been invited to participate in the market by setting up tents in front of their stores.

“September and October are very busy months for our farmers, especially as customers prepare for canning season. Tomatoes, apples, corn and squash are ready for harvesting, and it’s a fun time to be at the market. We're certainly not scaling back, and we’re hoping our customers will continue to support us in our new location,” said market society president Justene Wright.

Following the last outdoor market on Saturday, Oct. 29, the farmers’ market will move into the Shatford Centre for its annual Winter Markets on Nov. 5 and 19 and Dec. 3 and 17. The farmers’ market will return to the 100 block of Main Street in April 2017.

The Penticton Farmers’ Market is run by a non-profit society whose mandate is to provide an opportunity for local, small-scale agricultural producers and crafters to sell their produce and products directly to the public.