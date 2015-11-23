Public parking relocating at Penticton hospital

Due to construction work on the new Patient Care Tower, Interior Health will be relocating public parking and creating an additional public entrance at Penticton Regional Hospital starting Aug. 27.

At that time, public parking will be available in a lot at the rear of the hospital, off Industrial Avenue.

An alternate entrance, convenient to the new parking location, will be available off Industrial Avenue and open from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. The existing main/emergency entrance off Carmi Avenue will continue to be available all all hours throughout the construction period.

To help people find their way, signs will be posted, a daytime volunteer will be available and a security guard will be located at the Industrial Avenue entry during the first few months of this change.

Visit view our map for a visual of the new parking area and entrances. Patients and visitors are asked to watch for new signage at the site.

Interior Health thanks all patients, members of the public and staff for their patience during this time and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

The Patient Care Tower at Penticton Regional Hospital will be a six storey, 281,700 sq. ft. health-care facility. The tower will feature:

A new ambulatory care centre with outpatient services including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, respiratory, pre-surgical screening, maternal/child clinics, and lab

Satellite medical imaging

Surgical services including five operating rooms, three minor procedure rooms, two endoscopy rooms, one cystoscopy room, a PICC line/urodynamic room; and infusion services

84 inpatient beds in single patient rooms, each with its own washroom

A new medical device reprocessing unit

Space for the UBC Faculty of Medicine Program

After the tower is complete, vacated areas in the current hospital will be renovated so the emergency department can be expanded into a space almost four times the size of the current department. Renovations will also be made to existing support areas in pharmacy, laundry and material (supplies and equipment) stores.

The construction of the new tower and renovations to the existing building will take about three and a half years to complete.