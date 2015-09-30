Bear spotted visiting downtown Penticton

This bear, spotted ambling near Burns Street and White Avenue in Penticton, is more likely interested in garbage cans than visiting the city's hot spots

Along with tourists from all over the world and deer, bears are finding Penticton a congenial place to visit.

This morning (Aug. 27), a bear was also spotted ambling around the Burns Street area, south of Wade Avenue and not far from the Penticton Creek corridor.

According to WildSafe B.C.'s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program, there were three bear sightings in the downtown Penticton area 11 days ago.

The B.C. Conservation Officer service could not be reached for a comment on these urban sightings. According to their website, conflict with wildlife that threatens public safety should be reported at 1-877-952-7277.

According to WildSafe B.C. black bears are the smallest of the three bears found in North America, and is driven by an insatiable appetite, mainly because of their need to put on about 30 per cent of their post-hibernation body weight to make it through the next winter's sleep.

To discourage bears from visiting, WildSafe recommends keeping your garbage in or secured until the day of collection. Garbage is the number one attractant cited in reports to the provincial hotline.

They also recommend managing backyard fruit trees, not letting windfalls accumulate and picking fruit as it ripens. Bears also see bird feeders as a nice source for a snack — A kilo of bird seed has approximately 8,000 calories and is a great reward for a hungry bear.

For more information on being bear aware, visit the wildlife safety page maintained by the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen at rdos.bc.ca/departments/public-works/wildsafe-bc-bear-aware or WildSafe B.C. at wildsafebc.com.