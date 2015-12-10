City of Penticton ready to roll

After months of planning and preparation, the City of Penticton is rolling out its new trash cart program.

New garbage, recycling and yard waste carts will be ready to roll on Sept. 1, with a goal of completing delivery by mid-September.

All of the carts won't be delivered to each home at once. Delivery will start with the garbage carts, then recycle, then yard waste. Delivery of the full cart package to your home will occur throughout the month of September.

Once you have a cart, though, you can put it to use. Even if you haven't received all your carts by collection day, go ahead and use the ones you have, and put everything else – like a blue bag or bin for recycling – out as usual.

A brochure will accompany the garbage cart, with general information about the cart program and space to record the serial numbers on your cart, in case of lost, damaged or stolen carts. There will also be information on what to do with your old garbage cans.

Any recent changes to your cart requests will be made in late September or early October. For more information, call 250-490-2500, or email publicworks@penticton.ca