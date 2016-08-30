Penticton's top cop retiring soon

The Officer in Charge of the Penticton RCMP detachment, Supt. Kevin Hewco, 57, is sticking to his retirement plan.

“It was my plan all along,” Hewco said. “I’m turning 58 in November and ever since I joined that was the plan.”

Hewco’s last day of work is Sept. 19 after 30 years of service with the RCMP.

Hewco is moving back to Vancouver Island where he and his wife have a home. He still plans to volunteer some time.

“We’ve loved our time in the Okanagan we used to serve here years ago,” Hewco said. “We still have a daughter and three grandchildren here so we’ll be back.”

Hewco was announced as Officer in Charge of the Penticton detachment in 2013, relocating from the North Cowichan RCMP detachment in Duncan. He joined the RCMP in 1986 after completing a bachelor of economics and political science from the University of Alberta. After completing RCMP training in Regina, Hewco was assigned as an investigator in Whistler and Kelowna. Hewco also led the Port Alice, Tofino and North Cowichan detachments as a commander.

The interim Officer in Charge is Staff Sgt. Kirsten Marshall.

The process to find Hewco’s replacement is underway and the RCMP has spoken with the city and is consulting with the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen at their meeting Sept. 1 to outline the process. The position is going to be advertised to all officers across the country, with the interview process involving elected officials after candidates are shortlisted.