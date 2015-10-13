Naked Penticton man claims he was bear-sprayed

On Aug. 24 at 1:40 a.m. police responded to a request to assist a male who claimed to have been assaulted with bear spray.

Police arrived to find a fully-naked male in front of the Chevron gas station having poured homogenized milk on his genitals. The male told police two or three males had ran up to him and sprayed him with bear spray.

Police said their investigation concluded that the spray pattern was consistent with the alleged victim carrying his own can of bear spray which was activated unintentionally. The male became uncooperative with officers and gave police no description of the alleged attackers.

Just 16 minutes later at 1:56 a.m. police responded to complaints of a commotion at an address on Fairview Avenue. Five people told police they were assaulted with bear spray by a male known to them over a debt.

The victims did not provide police with information on the assailant or what the debt was regarding. Police are not saying that the incidents are connected.