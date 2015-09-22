Saturday night is not alright in Penticton

Multiple injuries were sustained after fights broke out near both nightclubs, and a food truck, around downtown Penticton on Saturday night.

A fight involving approximately 12 people occurred at the Lakeside Resort. Participants dispersed as police arrived on scene. A short time later, multiple males were being mischievous shooting Roman Candle fireworks at each other on Winnipeg Street.

A fight also broke out on Nanaimo Avenue near a poutine food truck. Witnesses told police that one male had thrown his poutine at another male, who punched the first male in the face. Witnesses claimed that the male who threw the poutine was in the wrong place at the wrong time and the assailant had been instigating fights. The assailant was arrested and taken to cells where an unidentified amount of drugs were found on his person.

Later that night at the Barking Parrot a male was attempting to stop a fight outside of the club when he was struck in the side of the head by an unknown male. The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A short time later a male was found bleeding outside the Mule Nightclub after being struck in the head with a beer bottle. The male was unable to identify the assailant.

Around that same time on Main Street and Nanaimo Avenue a male reported being randomly punched in the head by another male. The victim required medical attention and was taken to the hospital. The suspect was identified by a female witness who was familiar with him, and the assailant may be a suspect in attacks earlier in the evening. Police continue to investigate the incidents.