IIO ends investigation of shooting in Summerland

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has released jurisdiction in a July shooting in Summerland.

The incident occurred Saturday, July 2, around 3 a.m. when a Summerland RCMP officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at Rosedale Avenue and Prairie Valley Road for driving-related matters.

Police then followed the vehicle on Giant’s Head Road and onto Milne Road.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which allegedly struck the RCMP vehicle as it left the area.

The officer fired shots during the interaction, but was not injured.

Several hours later, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital.

The IIO released jurisdiction as the injuries do not meet its criteria of serious harm.

Under the Police Act, the IIO does not have the mandate to investigate incidents involving the use of deadly force if there is no death or serious harm.

The incident has been released to the RCMP.