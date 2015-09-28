It's your choice returns to Skaha Lake Park

In August, the first 'It's your choice' event featured speakers like Herman Edward, Rylee McKinlay and mom Terri McKinlay, Todd Nicholas, organizer Jenine Nicholas and Jake Evans sharing messages of positivity. Nicholas is hosting a second event on Sept. 4 starting at 2 p.m. at the Skaha Lake Park concession.

The Wiisnin (Let’s Eat) concession in Skaha Lake Park is hosting a second free community event, with a variety of entertainment and speakers to promote mental wellness and raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Jenine Nicholas, the event organizer and owner of Wiisnin, hosted the first event on Aug. 3, with the same theme, It's Your Choice, promoting proactive, healthy choices and positivity.

“It’s your choice to help yourself, it’s your choice to grieve, to share, to respect yourself, love yourself, honour yourself and today is about celebrating children and family in our community,” Nicholas said in an August interview.

The Sept. 4 event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at the concession, which is located on the eastern side of the park. Nicholas said it is a full day with dance, wellness workshops, information, motivational speakers and family fun games. Live entertainment will be provided by singer songwriter, Kym Gouchie, the Timbre Wolves and Danny Sazarin.

