News
Power outages reported in Penticton
CIty of Penticton
Power outages have been reported in various areas around Penticton on Monday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m.
A member of the Penticton Fire Department confirmed with the Penticton Western News that birds disrupting the powerlines are believed to be the cause of the outages.
According to the City of Penticton after-hours answering service, which the Western News contacted at 3:15 p.m., it is estimated power will be returned within 30 minutes.
