Vehicle rollover near entrance to Penticton

First responders at the scene of accident on Sept. 5 where a vehicle rolled over near the Westbench turnoff as it entered the city in the southbound lane.

Emergency responders were called into action around 6 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 5) after a vehicle rollover near the Westbench turnoff.

The vehicle, an Acura MDX, was found on its roof in the southbound ditch with a victim laying on the roadway. A witness told the Western News that they believed a family of three was transported to Penticton Regional Hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said the driver fell asleep while coming home from Kelowna on a family trip. All airbags were deployed in the accident and there were no serious injuries, according to RCMP.

Traffic was reduced to one lane southbound while accident was being cleaned up and investigated.