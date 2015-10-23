Driver of stolen golf cart tries to evade Penticton police

-

A golf cart stolen from the Wow Golf Club last week led police on a chase before being recovered.

On Aug. 30 RCMP located two males in a golf cart driving northbound on Riverside Drive. Police attempted a traffic stop and the males drove off through several hotel parking lots and along a walking path where the passenger jumped from the cart and was taken into custody.

The passenger identified the driver pointing officers to the driver’s residence, police said. The driver was located in a wooded area on Green Mountain Road.