Employee assaulted by alleged thief in Penticton

A male assaulted a London Drugs employee in Penticton with a pair of pliers after he was caught stealing.

On Sept. 1 a loss prevention officer approached the man attempting to steal side-cutter pliers from the London Drugs located in the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre when the man attempted to punch the officer and stab him in the neck with the side-cutters with an overhand stabbing motion, police said. The male fled towards the Flamingo Hotel on Skaha Lake Road but was located and arrested for assault with a weapon.

Sean Conrad Douglas Gunn is facing charges of assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000. Gunn had a bail hearing on Sept. 2 in Penticton Provincial court which was adjourned by defence counsel.

Gunn is also facing charges of assault, theft under $5,000 and uttering threats relating to an incident on June 19.

Gunn is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 7 to consult legal counsel.