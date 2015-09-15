RCMP files: Male found accosting telephone poles in Naramata

Police received reports on Sept. 1 of a male in a parking lot on the corner of Naramata Road and Todd Road accosting telephone poles and kicking dirt on cars.

He was later located by police wandering around the parking lot talking about magnetic fields and admitted to recently smoking marijuana.

Stolen dirt bikes recovered

On Aug. 31 a stolen dirt bike was located in the yard of a residence on Wiltse Drive in Penticton which was taken out of Summerland the day before.

Police recovered the stolen Yamaha dirt bike as well as a Honda diatribe which was recently spray painted with black paint and was determined to be stolen out of Penticton.

A break-in occurred overnight Sept. 2 at MotoMotion on Skaha Lake Road. A blue/yellow Sherco dirt bike valued at $10,000 and a Suomy Mr. Jump helmet were stolen. The dirt bike was later recovered by RCMP on the Channel Parkway tucked into bushes.

Motorhome rollover

A motorhome rolled over near Lost Moose Lodge on Sept. 5 as it was headed down the hill.

The brake seized pulling the vehicle to the right causing it to leave the road and hit a tree. RCMP said the vehicle was uninsured, for which the owner received a violation ticket, and the occupants suffered minor injuries.

Confused male located with knife in camouflage

Around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 a male reported to police he had located a vehicle that was off the road and in a creek around the 21-kilometre mark on the 201 Forest Service Road near Okanagan Falls.

The male said that the vehicle was open and nobody was around.

The male reported he then saw another male in a camouflage jacket with a knife walking towards Okanagan Falls.

When asked if he was OK, the male reportedly responded with only “no talk,” police said.

The male appeared to have a head injury when police located him, and would said “no dogs,” multiple times.

The male was safely taken into custody, and was eventually transported to hospital. Police said it appeared the male had failed to turn when the his vehicle left the road.



